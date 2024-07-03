Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September

World News
2024-07-03 | 01:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September

Donald Trump's sentencing for his conviction on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star was delayed on Tuesday until Sept. 18, less than seven weeks before the US election.

Justice Juan Merchan pushed back the sentencing date so he can weigh the former US president's argument he should have been immune from prosecution under Monday's landmark Supreme Court ruling that presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted for official acts.

The new timeline means Merchan could decide the Republican presidential candidate's punishment, including whether to jail him, in the thick of the campaign season before the Nov. 5 election.

The sentencing had previously been set for July 11, just days before the July 15 kickoff of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump faces an uphill battle getting the hush money conviction overturned since much of the conduct at issue in the case predated his time in office.

Trump's lawyers on Monday asked Merchan to allow them to argue his conviction should be overturned due to the justices' 6-3 ruling on July 1, which also held that evidence related to presidents' official actions cannot be used to help prove criminal cases involving unofficial actions.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said earlier on Tuesday that Trump's argument was "without merit," but agreed to delay the sentencing to give Trump the chance to make his case.

A Manhattan jury on May 30 found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter until after the 2016 election, in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Prosecutors said the payment was part of an illicit scheme to influence the election.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

United States

Election

Charges

LBCI Next
Harris says she's 'proud' to be Biden's running mate
Three die in Mauritanian detention following post-election protests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:00

Three die in Mauritanian detention following post-election protests

LBCI
Middle East News
00:43

Tunisia's president sets election date for Oct. 6

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Understanding the UK Parliamentary Elections: A Detailed Overview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

The Early Call for UK General Elections: Factors Influencing Voter Decisions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:08

Germany arrests five over crimes against humanity in Syria

LBCI
World News
03:13

1.3 million people affected by Bangladesh floods

LBCI
World News
01:36

Harris says she's 'proud' to be Biden's running mate

LBCI
World News
01:00

Three die in Mauritanian detention following post-election protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-05

Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-15

Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
14:49

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
16:03

Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

LBCI
Middle East News
15:59

Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience

LBCI
World News
00:04

Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More