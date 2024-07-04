Belarus enters Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

2024-07-04 | 04:06
Belarus enters Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Belarus enters Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Russia's close ally Belarus on Thursday officially joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), becoming the tenth member of the regional group led by Beijing and Moscow.

"The Republic of Belarus became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," the summit organizers said on social media.

AFP
 

Belarus

Russia

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Beijing

Moscow

Putin holds talks with Iran’s interim president
Four pro Palestine protesters arrested for scaling roof of Australia's parliament
