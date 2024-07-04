News
Ankara: Erdoğan tells Xi he wants to continue improving Turkey-China relations
World News
2024-07-04 | 09:39
Ankara: Erdoğan tells Xi he wants to continue improving Turkey-China relations
The Turkish presidency said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan informed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that he wants to continue steps to improve relations between Turkey and China in all fields, adding that he believes this will benefit both countries.
The presidency stated in a statement that the leaders met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, and discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war and the conflict in Gaza.
The statement mentioned that Erdoğan called for "effective measures" by the international community to prevent the expansion of either conflict.
Reuters
World News
Turkey
China
Relations
Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Summit
Astana
Pro-Palestine protesters scale roof of Australian Parliament
Venezuela, US agree to 'improve relations,' says Caracas
