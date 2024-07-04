Ankara: Erdoğan tells Xi he wants to continue improving Turkey-China relations

The Turkish presidency said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan informed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that he wants to continue steps to improve relations between Turkey and China in all fields, adding that he believes this will benefit both countries.



The presidency stated in a statement that the leaders met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, and discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war and the conflict in Gaza.



The statement mentioned that Erdoğan called for "effective measures" by the international community to prevent the expansion of either conflict.



Reuters