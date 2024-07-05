Agreement in principle on 2025 German budget

2024-07-05
Agreement in principle on 2025 German budget
Agreement in principle on 2025 German budget

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his allies have struck an agreement in principle on Germany's 2025 budget, a source close to the ruling coalition said early Friday, ending a protracted clash over spending.

"An agreement was reached" at the end of the night between Scholz, vice-chancellor and economy minister Robert Habeck of the Greens, and finance minister Christian Lindner of the liberal FDP, who had been in talks since Thursday afternoon, the source said.

AFP

