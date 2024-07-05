Australian PM congratulates 'friend' Keir Starmer on UK election win

2024-07-05 | 03:00
Australian PM congratulates &#39;friend&#39; Keir Starmer on UK election win
Australian PM congratulates 'friend' Keir Starmer on UK election win

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday congratulated UK Prime Minister-elect Keir Starmer on his "resounding election victory".

Describing fellow Labour leader Starmer as "my friend", Albanese said he was looking forward to "working constructively" with the incoming government.

