Zelensky praises Starmer win, says UK, Ukraine are 'reliable allies'

World News
2024-07-05 | 03:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky praises Starmer win, says UK, Ukraine are &#39;reliable allies&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky praises Starmer win, says UK, Ukraine are 'reliable allies'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday congratulated Labour leader Keir Starmer on his party's "convincing" election win in Britain, and said the two countries would remain allies.

"Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order," Zelensky wrote on social media.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Keir Starmer

Britain

LBCI Next
French President Macron says France to 'pursue cooperation' with UK after Labour win
Australian PM congratulates 'friend' Keir Starmer on UK election win
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:51

UK's Keir Starmer: People of Britain have voted for change

LBCI
World News
06:50

Putin and Orban meet in Moscow for Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
06:24

Germany states third donated Patriot system now in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:00

Australian PM congratulates 'friend' Keir Starmer on UK election win

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:50

Putin and Orban meet in Moscow for Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
06:48

Italy's Etna and Stromboli volcanoes erupt, Catania Airport closed

LBCI
World News
06:24

Germany states third donated Patriot system now in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:57

UK's Sunak says 'sorry' to public as he leaves office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Turkey and US in talks on nuclear plant projects

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-31

Jordan reports the arrest of a number of 'rioters' in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-02

Houthis announce attack on vital target in Haifa, Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15

Australia to resume funding to UNRWA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs visits UNIFIL amidst Israeli attacks and mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46

Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More