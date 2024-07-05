Germany must be an 'anchor of stability' for Europe, Scholz affirms

World News
2024-07-05 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany must be an &#39;anchor of stability&#39; for Europe, Scholz affirms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany must be an 'anchor of stability' for Europe, Scholz affirms

Germany must be "an anchor of stability" for Europe, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday, after his coalition struck a 2025 budget deal following tough talks that nearly toppled the government.

"We must not turn away from the world in these times, we must not be preoccupied with ourselves," he said, as his economy minister warned of "turbulent times" with crucial elections coming up in France and the United States.

AFP
 

World News

Germany

Europe

Olaf Scholz

LBCI Next
UK's Sunak says 'sorry' to public as he leaves office
Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Germany will become 'leader' in European security: Polish PM

LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary

LBCI
World News
06:24

Germany states third donated Patriot system now in Ukraine

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-04

Germany convenes Turkish ambassador over right-wing 'wolf' goal celebration

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:50

Putin and Orban meet in Moscow for Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
06:48

Italy's Etna and Stromboli volcanoes erupt, Catania Airport closed

LBCI
World News
06:24

Germany states third donated Patriot system now in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:57

UK's Sunak says 'sorry' to public as he leaves office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Turkey and US in talks on nuclear plant projects

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-31

Jordan reports the arrest of a number of 'rioters' in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-02

Houthis announce attack on vital target in Haifa, Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15

Australia to resume funding to UNRWA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs visits UNIFIL amidst Israeli attacks and mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46

Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More