Niger, Mali, Burkina 'irrevocably turned backs' on West African bloc: Military leader

2024-07-06
Niger, Mali, Burkina &#39;irrevocably turned backs&#39; on West African bloc: Military leader
Niger, Mali, Burkina 'irrevocably turned backs' on West African bloc: Military leader

The military leader of Niger on Saturday said that the people of his country, along with neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, have "irrevocably turned their backs" on the West African bloc.

"Our people have irrevocably turned their backs on ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States)," said General Abdourahamane Tiani at the opening of a summit in Niamey between the three Sahelian nations, who pulled out of the larger group earlier this year.

AFP

