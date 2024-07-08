Five people were killed, including two children, when their vehicle hit a Russian mine in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, the governor said on Monday.



"A car hit an enemy mine, killing a 53-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, a five-year-old boy, and a three-month-old baby," the official Oleg Synyegubov wrote on social media.



AFP