Putin makes phone call to Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian

2024-07-08 | 11:31
Putin makes phone call to Iran&#39;s new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian
Putin makes phone call to Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian

Russian news agencies reported today, Monday, that the Kremlin press office said President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with President-elect of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying that the leaders agreed to hold a "personal meeting" later this year.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Kremlin

Vladimir Putin

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

