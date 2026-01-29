Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kyiv

Ukraine is working with U.S. satellite firm SpaceX to resolve the issue of Russian drones using the Starlink satellite internet system, the defense minister said on Thursday, after recent reports of Starlinks being found on Russian long-range UAVs in Ukraine.



The statement came after a defense ministry adviser raised concerns that Russia was using Starlinks, which are almost impervious to traditional signal jamming, to manually fly drones into Ukrainian targets.



"We are grateful to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and personally to Elon Musk for the quick response and the start of work on resolving the situation," Ukraine's defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.





