China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'

China on Thursday criticized a draft communiqués from the NATO summit in Washington that described it as decisive enabler of Russia's war effort in Ukraine as biased and 'sowing discord.'



Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and to security, the planned communiqués also said.



"On the Ukraine crisis, NATO hyped up China's responsibility. It makes no sense and comes with malicious intent," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jin told a regular press briefing.



"We urge NATO to reflect on the root cause of the crisis and what it has done, and take concrete action to de-escalate rather than shift blame," Lin added.



His comments follow remarks from a spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the European Union who described the draft as "full of Cold War mentality and belligerent rhetoric, and China-related content full of provocations, lies, incitement and smears."



"China's core position on the Ukraine issue is to promote peace talks and political settlement, which has been widely recognized and appreciated by the international community," said the spokesperson.







Reuters