China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'

World News
2024-07-11 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are &#39;malicious&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'

China on Thursday criticized a draft communiqués from the NATO summit in Washington that described it as decisive enabler of Russia's war effort in Ukraine as biased and 'sowing discord.'

Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and to security, the planned communiqués also said.

"On the Ukraine crisis, NATO hyped up China's responsibility. It makes no sense and comes with malicious intent," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jin told a regular press briefing.

"We urge NATO to reflect on the root cause of the crisis and what it has done, and take concrete action to de-escalate rather than shift blame," Lin added.

His comments follow remarks from a spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the European Union who described the draft as "full of Cold War mentality and belligerent rhetoric, and China-related content full of provocations, lies, incitement and smears."

"China's core position on the Ukraine issue is to promote peace talks and political settlement, which has been widely recognized and appreciated by the international community," said the spokesperson.



Reuters
 

World News

China

NATO

Statements

Russia

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin
Rights campaigner Orlov compares Russian justice system to Nazi Germany
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-27

Russia lacks strength for 'big breakthroughs' in Ukraine: NATO chief to AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

China urges NATO to 'stop shifting blame' over Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

NATO chief says West should 'impose a cost' on China for Russia support

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

NATO: Ukraine has the right to strike targets in Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32

Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes

LBCI
World News
09:26

Rouen cathedral spire catches fire, firefighters working to control blaze

LBCI
World News
09:22

Russia adds Yulia Navalnaya to 'terrorists and extremists' blacklist

LBCI
World News
08:58

Kenya's President dismisses almost entire cabinet after deadly protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-14

Pope at G7 calls for ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Blinken arrives in Shanghai on second visit to China in less than a year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

LBCI
World News
02:46

Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12

Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More