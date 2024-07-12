US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions

2024-07-12 | 12:19
US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions
US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions

On Friday, the US Department of Treasury declared on its website new Iran-related sanctions targeting one entity, Hakiman Shargh Research Company, based in Iran's Isfahan province, which freezes the assets of weapons of mass destruction proliferators or their supporters. 

World News

Middle East News

US

Department

Treasury

Iran

Sanctions

