US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions
World News
2024-07-12 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions
On Friday, the US Department of Treasury declared on its website new Iran-related sanctions targeting one entity, Hakiman Shargh Research Company, based in Iran's Isfahan province, which freezes the assets of weapons of mass destruction proliferators or their supporters.
