US authorities have 'tentatively identified' shooter at Trump rally

Authorities have "tentatively identified" the shooter who wounded former US president Donald Trump, law enforcement officials said overnight Saturday, adding they had no reason to believe the threat was ongoing.



"At this time we are not prepared to identify who the shooter is, we are close to an identification," Special Agent Kevin Rojek told a press conference, saying agents were "working feverishly" to confirm.



"We have no reason to believe that there is any other existing threat out there," Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens told reporters.



AFP