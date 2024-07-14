Russia says US must 'take stock of policies inciting hatred'

Moscow called on the United States Sunday to "take stock" of its "policies of incitement to hatred," while using the assassination attempt on Donald Trump to denounce support for Kyiv.



Addressing "those who vote in the United States to supply arms" to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova denounced support for Kyiv, which she said stoked "attacks against the Russian president."



Perhaps it would be better to use this money to fund the American police and other services that are supposed to ensure law and order in the United States?" she added.



AFP