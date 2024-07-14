Macron describes shooting of Trump as "tragedy" for democratic systems

My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he sympathizes with former US President Donald Trump after he was shot at during an election rally, describing the incident as a "tragedy" for democratic systems.Macron stated on his 'X' platform, " I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people."Reuters