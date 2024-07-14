Macron describes shooting of Trump as "tragedy" for democratic systems

My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2024
