Adviser to Democratic donor apologizes for suggesting Trump shooting may be staged

World News
2024-07-15 | 03:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Adviser to Democratic donor apologizes for suggesting Trump shooting may be staged
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Adviser to Democratic donor apologizes for suggesting Trump shooting may be staged

An adviser to a Democratic mega-donor apologized on Sunday for suggesting the possibility of Republican former President Donald Trump's shooting being staged.
Democratic strategist Dmitri Mehlhorn is an adviser to billionaire Reid Hoffman who is a co-founder of social media platform LinkedIn and a major donor to mostly Democratic candidates.

News website Semafor reported that Mehlhorn, in an email to some sympathetic journalists and supporters, said there was a possibility "that this 'shooting' was encouraged and maybe even staged so Trump could get the photos and benefit from the backlash."

Mehlhorn apologized on Sunday.

"Last night, I sent an email I now regret. I drafted and sent it without consulting my team. I have apologized to them directly. I also want to apologize publicly, without reservation, for allowing my words to distract from last night's central fact: political violence took yet another innocent American life," Mehlhorn said.

"We must unite in condemnation of such violence in every instance, without reservation. Any other topic is a distraction."

Reuters

World News

Democratic

Donald Trump

Shooting

Dmitri Mehlhorn

United States

LBCI Next
France's left-wing parties struggle to unite, Socialists' leader says
No hope for survivors in Nepal landslide, 55 still missing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:19

Saudi Arabia condemns shooting of Donald Trump

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

Macron describes shooting of Trump as "tragedy" for democratic systems

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

Former US president Donald Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting

LBCI
World News
00:04

After Trump shooting, Biden calls to 'lower the temperature'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:47

Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt

LBCI
World News
05:15

Kenya police say suspect confessed to killing 42 women

LBCI
World News
05:11

Pakistan government will seek to ban party of ex-PM Khan

LBCI
World News
04:47

Kenya arrests 'serial killer' suspect over dumped bodies: police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
World News
05:47

Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt

LBCI
Middle East News
05:37

UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56

Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34

Israeli Army: Airstrike on school in Gaza targeted militants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Assassination Attempts on US Presidents: A Historical Overview

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More