Leo, the first US pope, criticizes nationalist politics at Sunday Mass

08-06-2025 | 05:57
Leo, the first US pope, criticizes nationalist politics at Sunday Mass

Pope Leo criticized the emergence of nationalist political movements on Sunday, calling them unfortunate, without naming a specific country or national leader.

Leo, the first pope from the U.S., asked during a Mass with a crowd of tens of thousands in St. Peter's Square that God would "open borders, break down walls (and) dispel hatred."

"There is no room for prejudice, for 'security' zones separating us from our neighbors, for the exclusionary mindset that, unfortunately, we now see emerging also in political nationalisms," said the pontiff.


Reuters
 

World News

Leo

US

Pope

Nationalist

Politics

Sunday Mass

