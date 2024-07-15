News
Kenya arrests 'serial killer' suspect over dumped bodies: police
2024-07-15 | 04:47
Kenya arrests 'serial killer' suspect over dumped bodies: police
Kenyan police said Monday they had arrested a "serial killer" suspect after the gruesome discovery of nine mutilated bodies in a Nairobi rubbish dump.
"We have this morning arrested a prime suspect," the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin told reporters. "We are dealing with a serial killer, a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life."
AFP
