Kenya police say suspect confessed to killing 42 women
World News
2024-07-15 | 05:15
Kenya police say suspect confessed to killing 42 women
Kenyan police said Monday that the prime suspect arrested over the discovery of mutilated female bodies in a Nairobi rubbish dump had confessed to killing 42 women.
"The suspect confessed to have lured, killed and disposed of 42 female bodies at the dumping site," the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, told reporters.
AFP
World News
Kenya
Police
Crime
Suspect
Death
Women
