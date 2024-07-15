Gambia MPs vote to uphold ban on female genital mutilation

World News
2024-07-15 | 07:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gambia MPs vote to uphold ban on female genital mutilation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gambia MPs vote to uphold ban on female genital mutilation

Gambian lawmakers on Monday voted to uphold a 2015 ban on female genital mutilation (FGM), rejecting a controversial bill seeking to overturn the law after months of heated debate and international pressure.

Legislators killed the Women's (Amendment) Bill 2024 by voting against all the proposed amendments to the 2015 text which would have decriminalized the practice. 

Had MPs voted in favor, the West African country would have become the first in the world to overturn an FGM ban according to the United Nations.

AFP

World News

Gambia

MPs

ban

Female Genital Mutilation

International Pressure

LBCI Next
Russian deputy PM: Global oil market will be balanced from second half of 2024
Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-26

Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details

LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

Landslides kill nine in refugee camps in Bangladesh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-02

Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:48

Debt-ridden France needs 'fiscal adjustment': EU economy commissioner

LBCI
World News
09:26

Zelensky says 'not afraid' of another Trump presidency

LBCI
World News
09:21

UK's new foreign minister Lammy seeks immediate ceasefire in Middle East trip

LBCI
World News
09:11

Statement from US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle following Trump's attempted assassination

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12

ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More