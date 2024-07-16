Trump appears at Republican convention with bandaged ear

World News
2024-07-16 | 00:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump appears at Republican convention with bandaged ear
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Trump appears at Republican convention with bandaged ear

Donald Trump made a triumphant entrance during the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, receiving a raucous ovation from the party faithful two days after a would-be assassin's bullet grazed his right ear.

Trump walked into the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee with a thick bandage over the ear as the crowd chanted "Fight! Fight! Fight" and pumped their fists, a reference to his reaction in the moments after he was wounded.

The former president mouthed the words "Thank you" and settled into a box with some of his children and US Senator JD Vance, Trump's choice for running mate announced earlier in the day.

Trump is due to formally accept the party's nomination in a prime-time speech on Thursday and will face Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.

The four-day convention began less than 48 hours after a gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one supporter. 

The gunman was shot dead, and his motive remains unclear.

During Monday's session, the party gave speaking slots to six everyday Americans who highlighted the impact inflation has had on lower and middle-income families while Republican leaders assailed the Biden administration as being out of touch.

Senator Tim Scott, who briefly ran against Trump for the nomination, said divine intervention spared Trump's life.

"Our God still saves," Scott said. "He still delivers, and he still sets free. Because on Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle, but an American lion got back up on his feet, and he roared!"

Vance, 39, was a fierce Trump critic in 2016 but has since become one of the former president's staunchest defenders, embracing his false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud.

Soon after Trump's afternoon announcement, Vance emerged on the convention floor with his wife Usha, shaking hands with and hugging delegates who swarmed the couple. He is scheduled to address the convention on Wednesday.

Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that Vance is "a clone of Trump on the issues," while other Democrats criticized Vance's record on reproductive rights.

In an interview on Fox News on Monday night, Vance said he backed Trump's position that each state should decide for itself whether to permit abortion.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

United States

Republican National Convention

JD Vance

President

Election

LBCI Next
Musk to allocate $45 million monthly to pro-Trump support committee: WSJ
Biden camp criticizes Trump's 'extremist' VP pick
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

Polls open in Rwanda presidential and parliamentary elections: AFP journalists

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

Former US president Donald Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency

LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

Kremlin congratulates Iran on election of Pezeshkian as president, pledges to continue partnership

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:16

Russian trial of US journalist Evan Gershkovich resumes Thursday

LBCI
World News
04:09

Indian soldiers killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

LBCI
World News
03:49

Afghanistan bus crash kills 17, injures 34

LBCI
World News
03:45

Russia needs to understand what Zelenskyy means by 'peace summit': Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12

Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

UN denounces 'outrageous allegations' against staff held in Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More