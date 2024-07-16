China's Sungrow signs energy storage deal with Saudi Arabia's Algihaz

2024-07-16 | 00:20
China&#39;s Sungrow signs energy storage deal with Saudi Arabia&#39;s Algihaz
China's Sungrow signs energy storage deal with Saudi Arabia's Algihaz

China's photovoltaic inverter manufacturer Sungrow Power Supply said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Algihaz Holding for an energy storage project with a capacity of up to 7.8GWh.

The project, expected to be delivered this year, will improve the stability and reliability of Saudi Arabia's power grid and help realize Saudi Vision 2030, the company said in a statement.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

China

Sungrow

Power

Supply

Saudi Arabia

Algihaz Holding

Energy

Storage

