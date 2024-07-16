Paris airport staff call off pre-Olympics strike

2024-07-16 | 10:36
Paris airport staff call off pre-Olympics strike
Paris airport staff call off pre-Olympics strike

Paris airport workers have called off a strike that would have disrupted travel just ahead of the Olympic Games after reaching a deal on bonuses, labour and management said Tuesday.

The deal "was finalised today between three representative unions and ADP management," the airport company said, in comments confirmed by a CFDT union representative. 

"The strike warning for July 17 is lifted," the management statement said.

AFP
 

