Russia, Ukraine to exchange 90 prisoners of war on Wednesday: Bloomberg

World News
2024-07-17 | 00:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia, Ukraine to exchange 90 prisoners of war on Wednesday: Bloomberg
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia, Ukraine to exchange 90 prisoners of war on Wednesday: Bloomberg

Russia and Ukraine are set to exchange 90 prisoners of war on Wednesday in a deal facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Russian and Ukrainian officials who have led previous prisoner swaps did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last week, Ukrainian media reported that the parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, had said the government, with the help of the UAE, was planning "a big" prisoner exchange with Russia soon.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted a few prisoner swaps in the 27-month-old war that started after Russia invaded its smaller neighbor.

In the latest exchange, which occurred in June and was also facilitated by the UAE, Russia, and Ukraine, each handed back 90 prisoners.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Exchange

Prisoners

War

United Arab Emirates

LBCI Next
US watchdog investigates Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot
Former Trump rivals Haley, DeSantis back him at Republican convention
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-26

UAE succeeds in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Russia, Ukraine agree to exchange 48 displaced children by the war

LBCI
World News
00:50

Former Russian president says Ukraine joining NATO would mean war

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Russian envoy responds to Trump: Ukraine war cannot end in one day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:13

European Commission was wrong to redact Covid vaccine deal details: EU court

LBCI
World News
02:34

Maersk: Disruptions to container shipping via Red Sea have expanded

LBCI
World News
02:12

Russia and China kick off live-fire naval exercises in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
01:41

Trump says won't try ousting Fed's Powell

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:07

Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say

LBCI
World News
04:13

European Commission was wrong to redact Covid vaccine deal details: EU court

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-07

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

LBCI
Sports News
03:29

US at risk of losing both 2028 and 2034 Olympics, says former IOC member

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'

LBCI
World News
11:07

US, Saudi Arabia sign landmark space cooperation agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions

LBCI
World News
14:26

US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More