At least six killed in China shopping centre fire: State media
2024-07-17 | 10:51
A fire at a shopping centre in southwestern China killed at least six people on Wednesday, state media reported, with 30 others rescued from the blaze.
"Six people have been killed at the moment. The rescue teams are continuing search and rescue," state broadcaster CCTV said.
AFP
China
Fire
Blaze.
