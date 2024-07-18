South Korea's Supreme Court recognizes rights of same-sex couple in landmark ruling

South Korea's Supreme Court recognized new rights for same-sex couples Thursday, saying the state must provide health insurance for a gay man's partner in a landmark ruling that left activists in the courtroom weeping for joy.



"National Health Insurance should recognize spousal insurance coverage for same-sex couples," the court ruled. The verdict means that common law spouses of the same sex can now register as dependents on their partners' health insurance.



AFP