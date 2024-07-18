South Korea's Supreme Court recognizes rights of same-sex couple in landmark ruling

2024-07-18 | 02:02
South Korea&#39;s Supreme Court recognizes rights of same-sex couple in landmark ruling
South Korea's Supreme Court recognizes rights of same-sex couple in landmark ruling

South Korea's Supreme Court recognized new rights for same-sex couples Thursday, saying the state must provide health insurance for a gay man's partner in a landmark ruling that left activists in the courtroom weeping for joy.

"National Health Insurance should recognize spousal insurance coverage for same-sex couples," the court ruled. The verdict means that common law spouses of the same sex can now register as dependents on their partners' health insurance.

World News

South Korea

Ruling

Activists

Supreme Court

