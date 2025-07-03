News
France says Iran sanctions decision depends on detainees' release
World News
03-07-2025 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France says Iran sanctions decision depends on detainees' release
France stated Thursday it would decide whether to reimpose sanctions against Iran depending on whether Tehran released two French detainees charged with spying for Israel.
"Freeing Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris is an absolute priority for us. We have always told our interlocutors from the Iranian regime that any decisions on sanctions will be conditional on resolving this issue," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.
AFP
World News
France
Iran
Israel
Spies
