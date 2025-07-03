France says Iran sanctions decision depends on detainees' release

03-07-2025 | 06:35
France says Iran sanctions decision depends on detainees' release
France says Iran sanctions decision depends on detainees' release

France stated Thursday it would decide whether to reimpose sanctions against Iran depending on whether Tehran released two French detainees charged with spying for Israel.
 
"Freeing Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris is an absolute priority for us. We have always told our interlocutors from the Iranian regime that any decisions on sanctions will be conditional on resolving this issue," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.
 
AFP

World News

France

Iran

Israel

Spies

