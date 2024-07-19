Closing arguments begin in trial of US reporter Evan Gershkovich

A Russian court on Friday began hearing closing arguments in the trial of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been charged with "espionage" in a case condemned as a sham by Washington.



"The judge has entered the courtroom. The closing arguments have begun," court spokeswoman Yekaterina Maslennikova told journalists at the Sverdlovsk Regional Court in Yekaterinburg where the trial is taking place behind closed doors.



AFP