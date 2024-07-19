Migrant dies trying to cross Channel in boat: French authorities

2024-07-19 | 03:32
Migrant dies trying to cross Channel in boat: French authorities
Migrant dies trying to cross Channel in boat: French authorities

A migrant died while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain from France on Friday when the overcrowded vessel he was travelling in sank, French maritime police said.

This was the third such death within a week, it said, adding that 85 people were rescued after the authorities responded to their distress call.

