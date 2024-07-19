'No evidence' global IT outage is cyberattack: France

There is no evidence that a global IT outage affecting airlines, banks, media, and other businesses was caused by a cyberattack, France's cybersecurity agency said Friday.



"The teams are fully mobilized to identify and support the affected entities in France and to understand... the origin of this outage," the French Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) said, adding "There is no evidence to suggest that this outage is the result of a cyberattack."



AFP