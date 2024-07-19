The Wall Street Journal condemned Russia's sentencing of its reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a penal colony on Friday, promising to continue to push for his release.



"This disgraceful, sham conviction comes after Evan has spent 478 days in prison, wrongfully detained, away from his family and friends, prevented from reporting, all for doing his job as a journalist," the paper's publisher Almar Latour and editor in chief Emma Tucker said in a statement.



AFP