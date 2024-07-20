Cypriot leader says 'no option' but to reunify island after 50 years

The Greek-Cypriot president of Cyprus said Saturday that reunification is the only path forward, 50 years after Turkish troops invaded and left the island divided.



There is "no other option" but reunification, Nikos Christodoulides told reporters in Nicosia while Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visiting the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, said there was no benefit to resuming UN-led talks on the future of Cyprus.



AFP