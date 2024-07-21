Russia says intercepted US bomber planes over Arctic

2024-07-21
Russia says intercepted US bomber planes over Arctic
Russia says intercepted US bomber planes over Arctic

Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents Sea in the Arctic.

"As the Russian fighters approached, the American strategic bombers corrected their flight course, moving away and then turning away from Russia's state border," the Russian defense ministry said.

AFP

