Bangladesh student group 'won't call off protests': Spokesman

2024-07-21 | 05:56
Bangladesh student group 'won't call off protests': Spokesman

A Bangladeshi student group whose demonstrations against civil service hiring rules precipitated serious nationwide unrest said Sunday it would not abandon protests despite a Supreme Court ruling partially meeting their demands.

"We won't call off our protests until the government issues an order reflecting our demands," a spokesman for Students Against Discrimination told AFP on condition of anonymity.

AFP

