Ukraine destroys 25 of 38 drones in Russian attack

Ukrainian forces destroyed 25 Russian attack drones out of 38 launched overnight, Ukraine's air force chief said on Thursday.



"Last night, the enemy used 38 Shahed-131/136 attack drones, attacking Ukrainian infrastructure in several areas, including the south of Odesa region and central Ukraine," Mykola Oleshchiuk said.



The air force chief said three other drones "were lost after crossing the state border with Romania." He gave no more details.



Romanian territory is just a few hundred metres from the Ukrainian Danube port of Izmail, in Odesa region, which was attacked by drones for the second night in a row.





