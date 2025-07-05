OPEC+ says to increase petrol production from August

Saudi Arabia, Russia and six other key members of the OPEC+ alliance on Saturday said they would further increase oil output in August.



They decided to hike production to 548,000 barrels per day, a statement following a meeting in Vienna said. Analysts had expected the alliance to decide on another output increase of 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) -- the same target approved for May, June and July.



The wider OPEC+ group -- comprising the 12-nation Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies -- began output cuts in 2022 in a bid to prop up prices.



AFP