News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Julia
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Martin Indyk, diplomat who sought Middle East peace, dies at 73
World News
2024-07-25 | 16:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Martin Indyk, diplomat who sought Middle East peace, dies at 73
Martin Indyk, an author, think tank leader and diplomat who worked toward peace in the Middle East, has died at the age of 73, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a think tank he helped establish, said in a statement on Thursday.
Indyk twice served as the United States ambassador to Israel, first from 1995 to 1997 and then from 2000 to 2001, during the presidency of Democrat Bill Clinton.
He was assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs from 1997-2000, also under Clinton, and returned to government to serve as the U.S. special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations from 2013 to 2014, under President Barack Obama.
The top Middle East policy adviser on Clinton's National Security Council before his tours in Israel and time at the State Department, Indyk was deeply involved in Clinton's failed 2000 effort to coax the Israelis and Palestinians to a peace deal.
He wrote a book about the experience, "Innocent Abroad: An Intimate Account of American Peace Diplomacy in the Middle East."
Resigning as Middle East peace envoy in 2014 following the collapse of Israeli-Palestinian talks, Indyk returned to the world of policy analysis.
On his departure from government, Secretary of State John Kerry praised Indyk as an indefatigable diplomat who had dedicated decades of his career to trying to achieve peace.
More recently, Indyk was a leading scholar on Middle East policy at the Brookings Institution and the Council on Foreign Relations.
His books also included "Master of the Game: Henry Kissinger and the Art of Middle East Diplomacy," published in 2021.
Reuters
World News
Martin Indyk
Diplomat
United States
Middle East
Peace
Death
Next
Ukraine destroys 25 of 38 drones in Russian attack
Russian, Chinese bombers carried out joint patrol near Alaska
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Diplomat states Egypt's hajj death toll jumps to at least 600
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Diplomat states Egypt's hajj death toll jumps to at least 600
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26
Borrell: ‘Strong’ Palestinian authority needed to bring Middle East peace
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26
Borrell: ‘Strong’ Palestinian authority needed to bring Middle East peace
0
World News
2024-05-23
King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference
World News
2024-05-23
King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference
0
Middle East News
2024-05-16
Arab Summit: King of Bahrain calls for an 'international peace conference in the Middle East'
Middle East News
2024-05-16
Arab Summit: King of Bahrain calls for an 'international peace conference in the Middle East'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
0
World News
13:41
Netanyahu says will work with Biden 'in the months ahead'
World News
13:41
Netanyahu says will work with Biden 'in the months ahead'
0
World News
13:11
Netanyahu arrives for first White House meeting with Biden
World News
13:11
Netanyahu arrives for first White House meeting with Biden
0
World News
12:47
Humanity suffering from 'extreme heat epidemic,' UN chief warns
World News
12:47
Humanity suffering from 'extreme heat epidemic,' UN chief warns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-11
China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'
World News
2024-07-11
China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'
0
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
2
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
4
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:05
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:05
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:46
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:46
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
8
Middle East News
09:31
Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes
Middle East News
09:31
Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More