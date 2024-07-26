Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday praised athletes from his war-battered country for their preparations to compete at the Paris Olympics despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



"We are proud of our team -- the men and women who, despite this war of aggression, managed to prepare for the Olympics and show the spirit of all Ukrainians. They have our will to win and Ukrainian character," Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media.



AFP