EU transfers 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

World News
2024-07-26 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU transfers 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
EU transfers 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

The European Union will transfer 1.5 billion euros in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

Western countries blocked around $300 billion worth of sovereign Russian assets after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Last month the Group of Seven major democracies and the EU agreed to use interest earned from the frozen Russian assets to support a $50 billion loan for Ukraine, aiding its defense against Moscow's invasion. Russia has vowed legal action.

"Today we transfer 1.5 billion euros in proceeds from immobilized Russian assets to the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine. There is no better symbol or use for the Kremlin’s money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live," von der Leyen said on social media platform X.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the EU.

"Thank you von der Leyen and the EU for your steadfast support and this significant contribution to Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction. Together, we are turning adversity into strength and building a safer, more resilient Europe," he said.


Reuters

World News

EU

Billion

Euros

Frozen

Russian

Assets

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Netanyahu to hold talks with Trump aimed at easing tensions
Russian central bank hikes key rate to fight inflation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-21

EU countries adopt plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense

LBCI
World News
2024-07-11

NATO leaders vow at least 40 billion euros of military aid for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-06-12

Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas

LBCI
World News
2024-05-27

Spain to grant 1 billion euros worth of weapons to Ukraine this year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:32

Netanyahu arrest warrant: New UK government drops challenge to court

LBCI
World News
08:21

EU launches action against France for breaking budget rules

LBCI
World News
08:16

Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police: Hospital staff

LBCI
World News
07:55

Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

WSJ condemns Russia's 'disgraceful, sham conviction' of US reporter

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
World News
06:47

Netanyahu to hold talks with Trump aimed at easing tensions

LBCI
World News
2024-06-16

Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More