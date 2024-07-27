News
Biden, Jordanian King discuss Gaza ceasefire talks
World News
2024-07-27 | 00:37
Biden, Jordanian King discuss Gaza ceasefire talks
US President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza during a call on Friday, the two sides said.
In a statement, the White House said Biden briefed Abdullah on "preparations for a surge in humanitarian assistance during a ceasefire period."
They also discussed reforms to the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and ensuring it has access to revenue, the White House said.
Jordan's royal palace said the two men discussed what it described as the "dangerous developments in Gaza."
Abdullah reaffirmed "the important role of the United States in creating a political horizon to achieve just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution," the palace said in a statement.
World News
Middle East News
United States
Joe Biden
Jordan
King Abdullah
Ceasefire
Hostage
Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies
