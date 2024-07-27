Biden, Jordanian King discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

World News
2024-07-27
High views
Biden, Jordanian King discuss Gaza ceasefire talks
Biden, Jordanian King discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

US President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza during a call on Friday, the two sides said.

In a statement, the White House said Biden briefed Abdullah on "preparations for a surge in humanitarian assistance during a ceasefire period." 

They also discussed reforms to the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and ensuring it has access to revenue, the White House said.

Jordan's royal palace said the two men discussed what it described as the "dangerous developments in Gaza." 

Abdullah reaffirmed "the important role of the United States in creating a political horizon to achieve just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution," the palace said in a statement.

World News

Middle East News

United States

Joe Biden

Jordan

King Abdullah

Ceasefire

Hostage

Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-25

Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-08

Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Sports News
04:54

Kazakhstan win first medal of Olympics with bronze in 10m mixed team shooting

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-26

Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties

