News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ASEAN expresses concern over 'alarming casualties' in Gaza
World News
2024-07-27 | 05:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
ASEAN expresses concern over 'alarming casualties' in Gaza
Foreign ministers of the Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN on Saturday condemned violence against civilians in military-ruled Myanmar and urged all parties to end hostilities and follow an agreed peace plan.
In a joint communique issued two days after their closed-doors retreat in Laos, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also welcomed unspecified practical measures to reduce tension in the South China Sea and prevent accidents and miscalculations.
It described North Korea's missile tests as worrisome developments and urged peaceful resolutions to the conflicts in Ukraine as well as Gaza, expressing concern over the dire humanitarian situation and "alarming casualties" there.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Southeast
Asia
ASEAN
Violence
Myanmar
Peace
Gaza
War
Next
Blinken criticizes China's 'escalating actions' at sea ahead of Wang meeting
Seven out of 10 high speed trains to run on average Saturday after sabotage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:45
French rail chief says sabotage repairs to be repaired by Monday
World News
07:45
French rail chief says sabotage repairs to be repaired by Monday
0
World News
07:11
US hails 'open and productive discussions' with China FM
World News
07:11
US hails 'open and productive discussions' with China FM
0
World News
05:54
Blinken criticizes China's 'escalating actions' at sea ahead of Wang meeting
World News
05:54
Blinken criticizes China's 'escalating actions' at sea ahead of Wang meeting
0
World News
04:04
Seven out of 10 high speed trains to run on average Saturday after sabotage
World News
04:04
Seven out of 10 high speed trains to run on average Saturday after sabotage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-12
Iran demands US pay $6.8 billion for sanctions that impacted sick patients
Middle East News
2024-07-12
Iran demands US pay $6.8 billion for sanctions that impacted sick patients
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18
Gaza war death toll at 37,372: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18
Gaza war death toll at 37,372: Health Ministry
0
World News
01:10
Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt
World News
01:10
Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
2
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
3
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
4
Lebanon News
06:58
Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:58
Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:46
Israel tells Gazans to temporarily evacuate southern Khan Younis areas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:46
Israel tells Gazans to temporarily evacuate southern Khan Younis areas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More