ASEAN expresses concern over 'alarming casualties' in Gaza

World News
2024-07-27 | 05:49
ASEAN expresses concern over 'alarming casualties' in Gaza
ASEAN expresses concern over 'alarming casualties' in Gaza

Foreign ministers of the Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN on Saturday condemned violence against civilians in military-ruled Myanmar and urged all parties to end hostilities and follow an agreed peace plan.

In a joint communique issued two days after their closed-doors retreat in Laos, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also welcomed unspecified practical measures to reduce tension in the South China Sea and prevent accidents and miscalculations.

It described North Korea's missile tests as worrisome developments and urged peaceful resolutions to the conflicts in Ukraine as well as Gaza, expressing concern over the dire humanitarian situation and "alarming casualties" there.

Reuters

