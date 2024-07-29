US' Blinken calls for 'fair and transparent' Venezuela vote count

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for a "fair and transparent" counting of the votes in the Venezuelan presidential election.



In a statement, Blinken said, "Now that voting has ended, it is important that every vote is counted fairly and transparently. We call on the electoral authorities to publish the detailed vote tally to ensure transparency and accountability."



Blinken's statement came before the National Electoral Council in Caracas announced Maduro's victory with 51.2 percent of the votes.



AFP