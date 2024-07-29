Fiber optic networks 'sabotaged' in parts of France: Police

2024-07-29 | 04:03
Fiber optic networks 'sabotaged' in parts of France: Police

The fiber optic networks of several telecommunications operators have been "sabotaged" in six areas of France but Paris is not affected, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred three days after coordinated acts of sabotage paralyzed high-speed train services hours before the Olympics opening ceremony, disrupting travel for hundreds of thousands of people.

