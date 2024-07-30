Third child dies after UK knife attack: police

World News
2024-07-30 | 07:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Third child dies after UK knife attack: police
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Third child dies after UK knife attack: police

A third child died on Tuesday after a mass stabbing in Southport, northern England, that had already killed two children and left five others critically injured, police said.

The nine-year-old girl died as a result of injuries sustained in the knife attack on Monday, as Merseyside Police also confirmed the two earlier fatalities were girls aged six and seven.

Five children and two adults remain in critical condition.

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

England

Stabbing

Southport

Police

Knife

Attack

LBCI Next
Algeria says withdraws ambassador to France over W.Sahara rift
Borrell offers Vietnam security support on South China Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:10

Two children dead, six critically injured in UK knife attack: Police

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-22

Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say

LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

Man shot after attacking police officer with knife in Paris: police source

LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:12

Algeria says withdraws ambassador to France over W.Sahara rift

LBCI
World News
07:02

Borrell offers Vietnam security support on South China Sea

LBCI
World News
06:59

Rain and floods add to misery of Sudanese displaced by war

LBCI
World News
06:54

Wildfire continues to blaze on Greek Island of Evia for second day

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

US Secretary of Defense: War between Israel and Hezbollah not inevitable

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-24

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
World News
2024-07-03

Biden says he 'nearly fell asleep' during debate due to world travel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More