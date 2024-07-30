US sanctions target Iran's missile, drone program facilitators

2024-07-30 | 11:12
US sanctions target Iran&#39;s missile, drone program facilitators
US sanctions target Iran's missile, drone program facilitators

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on five individuals and seven entities that the Treasury Department said were facilitators for Iran's missile and drones program.

The targeted individuals and entities - based in Iran, China, and Hong Kong - help procure various components, including accelerometers and gyroscopes, for Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle program, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

World News

Middle East News

United States

Sanctions

Treasury Department

Iran

