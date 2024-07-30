Sudan says it conditionally accepts invitation to US-sponsored peace talks

Sudan's government has conditionally accepted an invitation to attend US-sponsored peace talks in Geneva, the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.



Sudan has asked for a meeting with US officials to prepare for the peace negotiations, the statement added.



More than 10 million people have been displaced by fighting between Sudan's national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that erupted in April 2023, in what the United Nations says is the world's largest humanitarian crisis.



Reuters