US carries out strike in Iraq
World News
2024-07-31 | 00:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US carries out strike in Iraq
The United States on Tuesday carried out a strike in Iraq in self-defense, US officials told Reuters, as regional tensions rose after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut that Israel said killed Hezbollah's most senior commander.
Iraqi police and medical sources said the strike inside a base south of Baghdad used by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) killed four members of the group that contains several Iran-aligned armed militias, and wounded four others.
In a statement after the blasts, the Popular Mobilization Forces made no accusation about who was responsible.
US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States carried out an airstrike in Musayib, located in Babil province, but did not provide more details on the location.
The officials added that the strike targeted militants that the US deemed were looking to launch drones and posed a threat to US and coalition forces.
The officials did not comment on any casualties.
"This action underscores the United States' commitment to the safety and security of our personnel," one of the officials said.
Tuesday's action was the first known US strike in Iraq since February when the US military launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran-aligned groups.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Iraq
Popular Mobilization Forces
Hezbollah
Base
Israel
Beirut
