Russia slams 'unacceptable political assassination' of Hamas chief: deputy minister

2024-07-31 | 01:45
Russia slams 'unacceptable political assassination' of Hamas chief: deputy minister
Russia slams 'unacceptable political assassination' of Hamas chief: deputy minister

Russia on Wednesday denounced the "unacceptable political assassination" of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Islamist Palestinian movement Hamas, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"It is a completely unacceptable political assassination, and this will lead to a further escalation of tensions," Bogdanov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

AFP

