Norwegian PM cancels Germany trip amid fears for king

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store cancelled a trip to Germany Thursday, where he had been due to meet with his German counterpart, due to the deteriorating health of King Harald, his office announced.



"Given the king's serious health condition, the prime minister is cancelling his participation this evening in the strategic meeting of parliamentary leaders from the governing parties in Germany, as well as the working dinner with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz," his office stated in an email to AFP.



AFP